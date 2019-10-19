Listen Live Sports

Shoup with TD to Bibbens, Lehigh beats Fordham 30-27 in OT

October 19, 2019 5:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Backup QB Addison Shoup threw a short touchdown pass to Devon Bibbens in overtime, his only completion of the day, giving Lehigh a 30-27 win over Fordham on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks (3-3, 2-0 Patriot League) trailed 27-24 in the extra period when kicker Austin Henning booted a 25-yard field goal to tie it but was roughed up by Fordham on the play. The resulting penalty gave Lehigh a first-and-goal on the 4-yard line and Shoup took the opportunity to roll right and hit a wide open Bibbens in the end zone for the winning score.

Zaythan Hill’s 94-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter gave Lehigh a 24-17 edge but Fordham’s Trey Sneed answered for the Rams (3-5, 1-1) with a 40-yard scoring run to even it 24-all with 7:25 remaining. That score held as both defenses stiffened, forcing overtime.

Tyler Monaco had 262 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Mountain Hawks. Hill finished with 124 yards on 11 carries.

Zach Davis led the Rams with 185 yards rushing and a touchdown. Sneed added 96 rushing yards.

