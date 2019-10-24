Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani launching book series

October 24, 2019 8:00 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Shib Sibs are writing Kid Lit.

Maia and Alex Shibutani, the sibling ice dancers and Olympic bronze medalists, are collaborating on a middle grade book series, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday.

The first book is called “Kudo Kids: The Mystery of the Masked Medalist.” It’s scheduled for May 12, two months before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and the plot also looks to the future. Siblings Mika and Andy Kudo travel to Tokyo to attend the Olympics and share some unexpected adventures, including a game called OlympiFan. The book is co-authored by Michelle Schusterman.

The siblings finished third in ice dance at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 and won the bronze medal in the team event in South Korea. They are also two-time U.S. figure skating champions.

