Simone Biles wins 5th all-around title at gymnastics worlds

October 10, 2019 12:21 pm
 
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Simone Biles won her fifth all-around title at the gymnastics world championships Thursday, underlining her status as the clear favorite for next year’s Olympic gold medal.

The U.S. gymnast scored 58.999 points to finish 2.1 points ahead of China’s Tang Xijing, who was entered as a late replacement for a teammate.

Angelina Melnikova of Russia was third on 56.399.

No other woman has won more than three all-around titles. Biles’ victory makes it seven wins in a row for the United States in the women’s all-around, matching the Soviet Union’s record streak at world championships in the 1970s and 1980s.

Biles’ U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee placed second in qualifying, but her hopes of a medal were dashed when she came off the uneven bars. She finished eighth.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

