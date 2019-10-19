Sinnett has 6 TDs, leads San Diego in 42-17 rout of Valpo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reid Sinnett threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead San Diego in a 42-17 rout of Valparaiso on Saturday.

Sinnett was 21-of-31 passing for 271 yards and added 63 yards rushing. Michael Bandy had three touchdown catches and finished with eight receptions for 171 yards for the Toreros (4-2, 3-0 Pioneer League). Alex Spadone caught five passes, two for scores.

San Diego forced a season-high four turnovers with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The Toreros jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead. Chris Duncan had two touchdown runs in the third quarter for Valparaiso (0-7, 0-3). Duncan was 16 of 26 for 182 yards passing and added 32 yards rushing.

San Diego has scored 30 or more points in nine straight games dating to last season.

