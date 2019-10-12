Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sinnett throws 5 TD passes, San Diego streak hits 31 games

October 12, 2019 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reid Sinnett threw five touchdown passes, Michael Bandy caught two, including the tie-breaker, as San Diego held Davidson scoreless in the second half while pushing its conference win streak to 31 games with a 37-17 victory on Saturday.

The Toreros’ (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer Football League) conference win streak, which began October 10, 2015, is the longest active streak in Division I.

Davidson (4-2, 1-1) led 17-10 after Wesley Dugger’s second touchdown run of the second quarter.

With three minutes remaining in the first half, Sinnett engineered an eight-play drive and found Bandy for a 30-yard scoring pass to knot the score.

Advertisement

On its first possession of the second half, San Diego took the lead for good when Sinnett and Bandy ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a TD pass from the 4. Sinnett competed 27 of 32 passes for 358 yards — his fourth 300-yard game this season. He began Saturday third in the FCS in passing yards per game (345.0). Sinnett added a 70-yard scoring strike to Dalton Kincaid in the third quarter and an 11-yarder to Bennett Dondoyano in the fourth.

The Toreros shut out an opponent after halftime for the second straight week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched