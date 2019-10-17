Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Small plane crash reported in Alaska Bering Sea community

October 17, 2019 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNALASKA, Alaska (AP) — A witness reports a commuter airplane has crashed near the airport in a small Alaska community on the Bering Sea.

Freelance photographer Jim Paulin says the crash at the Unalaska airport occurred Thursday after 5 p.m.

Paulin says the Peninsula Airways flight from Anchorage to Dutch Harbor landed about 500 feet (152 meters) beyond the airport near the water.

It was not immediately clear whether the airplane entered the water.

Advertisement

City Manager Erin Reinders was at the airport and says the plane was carrying members of a high school swimming team from Cordova and their guardians.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Unalaska police, fire and ambulance crews were at the airport assisting the passengers, who Paulin says appear to be largely unharmed.

Some passengers were transported from the airport in an ambulance, but others left with the assistance of residents, including families who planned to host the visiting swimmers.

Additional details about injuries or a possible cause of the accident were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress