Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith airs it out in C. Arkansas’ 40-31 win over McNeese

October 12, 2019 8:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns and Central Arkansas beat McNeese 40-31 on Saturday.

McNeese led 24-20 when Cody Orgeron threw a 32-yard touchdown to Trevor Begue with 25 seconds before halftime. In the third quarter, Smith threw a 78-yard TD to Tyler Hudson to put the Bears up 27-24. After forcing the Cowboys to turn it over on downs, backup Luke Hales entered and threw a 19-yard touchdown for a 10-point lead.

On McNeese’s next possession, Orgeron led a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended when he threw a 4-yard TD pass to Louis Conerly to bring the Cowboys within 34-31. Hayden Ray kicked field goals of 25 and 39 yards for a 40-31 Central Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 Southland Conference) lead. Meanwhile McNeese (3-4, 1-3) suffered a fumble, an interception and turnover on downs in its last three possessions.

Hudson finished with 113 receiving yards with four receptions and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Orgeron threw for 344 yards and four TDs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched