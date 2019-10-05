Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Dakota wins Homecoming, blanks Indiana State, 38-0

October 5, 2019 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austin Simmons ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth as South Dakota shutout Indiana State, 38-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools Saturday.

The shutout was the first in a Dakota Days homecoming game since 2004, when the Coyotes blanked Augustana, 23-0.

Simmons capped a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 4-yard run for his first touchdown. Kai Henry broke free for a 42-yard scoring run in the first quarter and Simmons raced 37 yards for a score to open the second as the Coyotes (2-3, 1-0) built a 24-0 advantage at intermission.

Simmons finished 15 of 25 for 210 yards with an interception and a 29-yard touchdown pass. He carried nine times for 138 yards.

Advertisement

Gunnar See was 23 of 38 for 239 yards and an interception for Indiana State (2-3, 0-1).

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

South Dakota forced eight Indiana State punts and the Sycamores turned the ball over on downs twice in the second half

The previous two meetings between the programs went to overtime. The Coyotes survived a 33-30 double overtime battle in Vermillion two years ago. Last year Indiana State won, 51-48 in triple OT.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore