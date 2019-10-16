Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Korean soccer team tells of ‘rough’ match in Pyongyang

October 16, 2019 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s national soccer team has described their World Cup qualifier against North Korea in Pyongyang as a “rough” and strange match.

The historic match Tuesday ended in a scoreless draw at huge Kim Il Sung Stadium, which was empty of spectators.

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min said Thursday he would long remember the Pyongyang match as an unusual experience and claimed the South Korean players were lucky to avoid injury against the North Koreans, who he said were “very sensitive and rough.”

The team’s general manager Choi Young-il says the South Korean soccer association will discuss whether to submit a complaint to FIFA over what he described as North Korea’s failure to properly accommodate the visiting team and decision to block media and spectators.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico