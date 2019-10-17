Listen Live Sports

Spanish league wants Villarreal-Atletico Madrid in Miami

October 17, 2019 7:35 am
 
The Spanish league is trying again to take a regular season game to Miami, despite abandoning plans last season after facing opposition from other soccer bodies.

The league says it has asked the Spanish soccer federation to allow Villarreal’s home game against Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 to be moved to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The federation last season wouldn’t approve playing Barcelona’s game against Girona in Miami in January.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas says “we hope that this time we can carry out this positive action for everyone, as other leagues like the NFL or the NBA do when they stage matches overseas.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

