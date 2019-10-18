Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

October 18, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fayetteville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roanoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

