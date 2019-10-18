SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evansville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fayetteville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knoxville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pensacola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roanoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
