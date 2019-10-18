SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Macon 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roanoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2, OT

Evansville 2, Knoxville 1

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

