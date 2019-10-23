SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3 Birmingham 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5 Macon 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4 Fayetteville 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 6 Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Huntsville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Evansville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Quad City 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Roanoke 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

