Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

October 23, 2019 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3
Birmingham 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5
Macon 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Fayetteville 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 6
Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Huntsville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Evansville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
Quad City 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Roanoke 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon