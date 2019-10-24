SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|5
|Fayetteville
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|6
|Macon
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Peoria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Huntsville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Knoxville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Evansville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Quad City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Roanoke
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
