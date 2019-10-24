Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

October 24, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3
Birmingham 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5
Fayetteville 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 6
Macon 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Huntsville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Evansville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
Quad City 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Roanoke 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

