Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

October 28, 2019 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 4 3 0 1 0 7 14 9
Macon 4 2 0 1 1 6 11 9
Huntsville 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 10
Peoria 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3
Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 9
Quad City 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 11
Roanoke 4 1 2 1 0 3 8 13
Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8
Evansville 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law