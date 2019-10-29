SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|14
|9
|Macon
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|11
|9
|Huntsville
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|12
|10
|Peoria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Pensacola
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|9
|Quad City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|11
|Roanoke
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8
|13
|Knoxville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Evansville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Peoria at Evansville, 11 a.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
