Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

October 30, 2019 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 4 3 0 1 0 7 14 9
Peoria 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 6
Macon 4 2 0 1 1 6 11 9
Huntsville 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 10
Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3
Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 9
Quad City 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 11
Roanoke 4 1 2 1 0 3 8 13
Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8
Evansville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria 4, Evansville 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR