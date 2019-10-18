Sports on TV

Adv19 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 21 NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — New England at NY Jets

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China —

Tuesday, October 22 MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Toronto

10:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

TENNIS 7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds

1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China —

Wednesday, October 23 COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Kansas State

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Penn State

SEC — Louisiana State at Kentucky

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Georgia

GOLF 11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, first round, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, first round, Tokyo

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Portland

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoffs Cup: TBD at NY City FC, Eastern Conference Semifinal

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds

1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China —

Thursday, October 24 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Methodist at Houston

ESPNU — Jackson State at Prairie View A&M

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

SEC — Florida at Tennessee

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — San Diego at Pepperdine

GOLF 3 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, first round, Tokyo

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, first round, Busan, South Korea

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, second round, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, second round, Tokyo

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Houston

10:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — Washington at Minnesota

NFL — Washington at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS Cup Playoffs: Teams TBD, Eastern Conference Semifinal

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Cup Playoffs: Teams TBD, Western Conference Semifinal

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China —

Friday, October 25 AUTO RACING 10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session 1, Mexico City, Mexico

2:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session 2, Mexico City, Mexico

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USC at Colorado

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Lake Superior State at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

9 p.m.

SEC — Auburn at Mississippi State

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at UCLA

GOLF 3 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, second round, Tokyo

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, Busan, South Korea

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, third round, Tokyo

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, third round, Tokyo

HORSE RACING 4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China —

Saturday, October 26 AUTO RACING 9 a.m.

CNBC — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Martinsville, Va.

10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: qualifying, Martinsville, Va.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: The Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville, Va.

10:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session 3, Mexico City, Mexico

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Martinsville, Va.

1:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying, Mexico City, Mexico

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Martinsville, Va.

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — PBC Main Event: Lubin vs. Gallimore, Reading, Pa.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Kansas State

BTN — TBA

CBSSN — San Jose State at Army

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Appalachian State at South Alabama

FOX — Wisconsin at Ohio State

SEC — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn State at Michigan State

BTN — TBA

CBS — TBA

CBSSN — Tulane at Navy

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — Texas at Texas Christian

FS1 — TBA

NFL — Florida International at Middle Tennessee State

4 p.m.

SEC — TBA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Michigan

SEC — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah State at Air Force

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at UNLV

ESPN — Washington State at Oregon

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

FIGURE SKATING 4:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Kelowna, B.C.

GOLF 2:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, third round, Tokyo

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, third round, Quarteira, Portugal

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, Busan, South Korea

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, final round, Tokyo

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, final round, Tokyo

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL 5 p.m.

NBA — Miami at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.

NBA — Boston at New York

10 p.m.

NBA — LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Boston

10 p.m.

NBCSN — The Heritage Classic: Calgary at Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan

RUGBY 2:30 p.m.

NBC — World Cup 2019: Teams TBD, Semifinal I, Yokohama, Japan

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

9:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Schalke

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Semifinals

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Macon, Ga.

1 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Singles Final, Zhuai, China

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Finals & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds —

Sunday, October 27 AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

SEC — Exhibition: Georgetown College at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

SEC — South Carolina at Florida

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Texas A&M

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan State

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina

SEC — Tennessee at Florida

GOLF 2:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, final round, Tokyo

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, final round, Quarteira, Portugal

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 5

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at LA Rams, Arizona at New Orleans, NY Jets at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Philadelphia at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Chicago, NY Giants at Detroit, Tampa Bay at Tennessee

1:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at San Francisco

1:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, Oakland at Houston

RUGBY 2:30 p.m.

NBC — World Cup 2019: Teams TBD, Semifinal II, Yokohama, Japan

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Napoli at SPAL

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Borussia Mönchengladbach

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Teams TBD, Final

TENNIS 3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Finals & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Macon, Ga.

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China —

