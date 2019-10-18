Sports on TV

|Adv19
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, October 21
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — New England at NY Jets
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United
TENNIS — ATP: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Early Rounds
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China —
|Tuesday, October 22
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 1
TNT — New Orleans at Toronto
TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China —
|Wednesday, October 23
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Pepperdine at Santa Clara
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
ESPNU — Kansas at Kansas State
BTN — Illinois at Penn State
SEC — Louisiana State at Kentucky
ESPNU — Mississippi at Georgia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, first round, Tokyo
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, first round, Tokyo
GOLF — European Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 2
ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
ESPN — Denver at Portland
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
FS1 — MLS Playoffs Cup: TBD at NY City FC, Eastern Conference Semifinal
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China —
|Thursday, October 24
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Methodist at Houston
ESPNU — Jackson State at Prairie View A&M
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
SEC — Florida at Tennessee
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — San Diego at Pepperdine
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, first round, Tokyo
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, first round, Busan, South Korea
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, second round, Tokyo
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, second round, Tokyo
GOLF — European Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
TNT — Milwaukee at Houston
TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State
FOX — Washington at Minnesota
NFL — Washington at Minnesota
ESPN2 — MLS Cup Playoffs: Teams TBD, Eastern Conference Semifinal
ESPN — MLS Cup Playoffs: Teams TBD, Western Conference Semifinal
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China —
|Friday, October 25
|AUTO RACING
|10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session 1, Mexico City, Mexico
ESPNU — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session 2, Mexico City, Mexico
ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth
ESPN2 — USC at Colorado
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Lake Superior State at Notre Dame
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
SEC — Auburn at Mississippi State
ESPNU — Stanford at UCLA
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, second round, Tokyo
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, Busan, South Korea
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, third round, Tokyo
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, third round, Tokyo
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 3
ESPN — Dallas at New Orleans
ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China —
|Saturday, October 26
|AUTO RACING
|9 a.m.
CNBC — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Martinsville, Va.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: qualifying, Martinsville, Va.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: The Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville, Va.
ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session 3, Mexico City, Mexico
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Martinsville, Va.
ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying, Mexico City, Mexico
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Martinsville, Va.
SHO — PBC Main Event: Lubin vs. Gallimore, Reading, Pa.
ABC — Oklahoma at Kansas State
BTN — TBA
CBSSN — San Jose State at Army
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Appalachian State at South Alabama
FOX — Wisconsin at Ohio State
SEC — TBA
ABC — Penn State at Michigan State
BTN — TBA
CBS — TBA
CBSSN — Tulane at Navy
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — Texas at Texas Christian
FS1 — TBA
NFL — Florida International at Middle Tennessee State
SEC — TBA
CBSSN — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ABC — Notre Dame at Michigan
SEC — TBA
ESPN2 — Utah State at Air Force
CBSSN — San Diego State at UNLV
ESPN — Washington State at Oregon
FS1 — TBA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Kelowna, B.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, third round, Tokyo
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, third round, Quarteira, Portugal
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, Busan, South Korea
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, final round, Tokyo
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, final round, Tokyo
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 4
NBA — Miami at Milwaukee
NBA — Boston at New York
NBA — LA Clippers at Phoenix
NBCSN — St. Louis at Boston
NBCSN — The Heritage Classic: Calgary at Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan
NBC — World Cup 2019: Teams TBD, Semifinal I, Yokohama, Japan
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Schalke
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Semifinals
TENNIS — USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Macon, Ga.
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Singles Final, Zhuai, China
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Finals & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds —
|Sunday, October 27
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
SEC — Exhibition: Georgetown College at Kentucky
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
SEC — South Carolina at Florida
ESPNU — Missouri at Texas A&M
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan State
ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina
SEC — Tennessee at Florida
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, final round, Tokyo
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, final round, Quarteira, Portugal
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, Busan, South Korea
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
FOX — World Series: Teams TBD, Game 5
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at LA Rams, Arizona at New Orleans, NY Jets at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Philadelphia at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Chicago, NY Giants at Detroit, Tampa Bay at Tennessee
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at San Francisco
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, Oakland at Houston
NBC — World Cup 2019: Teams TBD, Semifinal II, Yokohama, Japan
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Napoli at SPAL
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace
FS1 — Bundesliga: Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg
FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Borussia Mönchengladbach
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Teams TBD, Final
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds
TENNIS — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Finals & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds
TENNIS — USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Macon, Ga.
TENNIS — WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China —
