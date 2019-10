Sports on TV

By The Associated Press

Adv02 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 4 NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBA — New Orleans at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Portland at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at NY Giants —

Tuesday, November 5 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

BTN — Appalachian State at Michigan

ESPN — State Farm Champions Classic: Kansas vs. Duke, New York

FS2 — Jacksonville at Xavier

SEC — North Florida at Florida

9 p.m.

BTN — UC Riverside at Nebraska

FS2 — Alcorn State at DePaul

SEC — Georgia Southern at Auburn

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Clemson

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Army at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Mary’s vs. Wisconsin, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — State Farm Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Michigan State, New York

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah at Nevada (Reno)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent State at Toledo

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal

3:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBA — LA Lakers at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at Montreal

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Teams TBD, Round of 16 —

Wednesday, November 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Boston College

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Mercer at St. John’s

FS2 — Indiana (Purdue University Indianapolis) at Butler

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Purdue

CBSSN — Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida State at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Ohio State

FS2 — Chicago at DePaul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

SEC — Auburn at Louisiana State

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, Belek, Turkey

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Houston

10 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at NY Rangers —

Thursday, November 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

BTN — Bryant at Rutgers

10 p.m.

BTN — Western Illinois at Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at South Florida

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 4:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal

7 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, Belek, Turkey

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, Phoenix

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, first round, Otsu, Japan

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, second round, Belek, Turkey

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Charlotte

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Portland at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — LA Chargers at Oakland

NFL — LA Chargers at Oakland

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Teams TBD, Round of 16

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Teams TBD, Round of 16

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, Columbus, Ohio —

Friday, November 8 AUTO RACING 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Phoenix

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Phoenix

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Phoenix

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: final practice, Phoenix

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

CBSSN — The Veterans Classic: Auburn vs. Davidson, Annapolis, Mary

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Illinois (Chicago) at Memphis

SEC — Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky

8 p.m.

FS2 — Farleigh Dickinson at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Veterans Classic: East Carolina at Navy, Annapolis, Mary

9 p.m.

BTN — Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Iowa

ESPNU — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Kansas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Armed Forces Classic: Baylor vs. Washington, Anchorage, Alaska

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona State vs. Colorado, Shanghai

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Central Florida at Tulsa

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, second round, Belek, Turkey

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, Phoenix

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, second round, Otsu, Japan

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, third round, Belek, Turkey

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — Bellator 233: From Thackerville, Okla.

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Washington

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Miami at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo, Stockholm

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Köln

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

SWIMMING 10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series (taped) —

Saturday, November 9 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Phoenix

2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Phoenix

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

FS2 — Central Connecticut State at St. John’s

NBCSN — Iona at La Salle

7 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma at Minnesota

9 p.m.

FS1 — Rhode Island at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

CBSSN — Massachusetts at Army

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

SEC — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

CBSSN — Connecticut at Cincinnati

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NFL — Alabama (Birmingham) at Southern Mississippi

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

SEC — TBA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Fresno State

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

SEC — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — Alcorn State at Grambling State (taped)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, third round, Belek, Turkey

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, Phoenix

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, final round, Otsu, Japan

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, final round, Belek, Turkey

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hertha Berlin

FS2 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Schalke

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City

SWIMMING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series —

Sunday, November 10 AUTO RACING 2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Can-Am 500, Phoenix

CFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Edmonton at Montreal, East Semifinal

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Teams TBD, West Semifinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Boston College at South Florida

SEC — Wyoming at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN — Florida State at Florida

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State

6 p.m.

ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia

7 p.m.

BTN — Binghamton at Michigan State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Maryland

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinals

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship

ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship

2 p.m.

ESPNU — American Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship

4 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship Omaha, Neb.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

SEC — Texas A&M at Louisiana State

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, final round, Belek, Turkey

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Chicago, Baltimore at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Cleveland, Kansas City at Tennessee,

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at New Orleans, NY Giants at NY Jets, Arizona at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Indianapolis

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Green Bay, LA Rams at Pittsburgh

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Mönchengladbach

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Manchester United

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at VFL Wolfsburg

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at SC Freiburg

11:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: AS Roma at Parma

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Cup Playoffs: Teams TBD, Championship

5:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Cariacica, Brazil

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica —

