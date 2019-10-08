Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Heat, Box

October 8, 2019 9:55 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (89)

Aldridge 3-9 1-2 8, DeRozan 3-7 4-4 10, Poeltl 4-6 0-0 8, Forbes 2-7 0-0 5, Murray 2-8 4-4 8, Hommes 0-0 0-0 0, Carroll 1-2 0-0 2, K.Johnson 2-2 1-1 5, Gay 4-8 2-2 12, Metu 0-3 0-0 0, Lawson 1-1 3-3 5, Eubanks 1-3 4-4 6, White 0-4 1-2 1, Mills 4-8 0-0 8, Walker IV 2-3 0-2 4, Belinelli 2-6 1-2 5, Weatherspoon 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-80 21-26 89.

MIAMI (107)

Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Adebayo 4-8 6-6 14, Leonard 2-5 0-0 5, Butler 4-8 1-2 10, Winslow 5-13 1-2 11, Okpala 1-1 0-0 2, Jones Jr. 4-8 3-4 11, Silva 6-8 4-5 16, Macon 0-2 0-0 0, Dragic 3-4 0-0 8, Nunn 1-4 0-0 2, Waiters 3-8 0-0 7, Herro 7-13 2-2 18, Mulder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 17-21 107.

San Antonio 23 23 18 25— 89
Miami 22 31 28 26—107

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 4-13 (Gay 2-5, Aldridge 1-1, Forbes 1-2, Belinelli 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Murray 0-1, White 0-1, Mills 0-1), Miami 8-32 (Dragic 2-2, Herro 2-5, Butler 1-3, Waiters 1-3, Leonard 1-3, Robinson 1-7, Macon 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-2, Winslow 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 37 (Poeltl 5), Miami 49 (Leonard 11). Assists_San Antonio 21 (Murray, White, DeRozan 3), Miami 25 (Butler 5). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Miami 21. Technicals_Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_19,600 (19,600).

