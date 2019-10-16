Spurs-Rockets, Box

SAN ANTONIO (128)

Walker IV 2-8 0-2 5, Lyles 0-0 2-2 2, Aldridge 11-13 0-1 22, Forbes 5-9 0-1 13, Murray 8-11 2-2 20, Carroll 0-4 0-0 0, Hommes 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-4 0-0 6, Metu 2-5 0-0 4, Samanic 2-2 2-2 7, Poeltl 6-9 4-4 16, White 5-10 3-4 13, Mills 2-5 1-3 5, Belinelli 6-10 0-1 15, Weatherspoon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 52-91 14-22 128.

HOUSTON (114)

House Jr. 3-5 0-2 7, Tucker 1-6 2-2 5, Capela 1-3 1-2 3, Westbrook 5-13 3-4 14, Harden 13-27 7-8 40, Sefolosha 0-3 0-0 0, Hartenstein 0-0 1-2 1, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Clemons 5-10 0-0 13, Gordon 5-11 0-0 14, McLemore 4-5 0-0 10, Rivers 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 39-89 15-22 114.

San Antonio 36 29 32 31—128 Houston 22 29 28 35—114

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 10-27 (Belinelli 3-6, Forbes 3-6, Murray 2-2, Samanic 1-1, Walker IV 1-2, Metu 0-1, White 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mills 0-3, Carroll 0-4), Houston 21-53 (Harden 7-16, Gordon 4-8, Clemons 3-7, McLemore 2-3, Anderson 1-2, House Jr. 1-3, Westbrook 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Tucker 1-5, Sefolosha 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 43 (Carroll 7), Houston 46 (Harden 10). Assists_San Antonio 29 (Poeltl 5), Houston 20 (Harden 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 18, Houston 19. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A_17,283 (18,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.