St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 13 11 12 5 12 Fowler cf-rf 5 2 1 2 1 0 .091 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wong 2b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .250 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .429 Ozuna lf 4 2 1 1 0 2 .429 Molina c 5 1 0 0 0 0 .143 Carpenter 3b 0 1 0 1 1 0 .200 Bader cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .200 Edman rf-3b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .316 DeJong ss 4 1 2 2 1 2 .222 Flaherty p 3 1 0 1 1 2 .000 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Arozarena ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 1 10 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .444 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .200 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .158 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273 McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .188 d-Flowers ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .389 Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 O’Day p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Teheran p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis 1012 000 000_13 11 0 Atlanta 000 100 000_1 6 2

a-struck out for Tomlin in the 5th. b-grounded out for Newcomb in the 7th. c-struck out for Brebbia in the 9th. d-singled for McCann in the 9th.

E_Freeman (1), Albies (2). LOB_St. Louis 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Edman (3), Fowler (1), Wong (3), DeJong (1), Freeman (1). 3B_Edman (1). HR_Donaldson (1), off Flaherty. RBIs_Ozuna (5), Carpenter (3), Edman 2 (2), Flaherty (1), Fowler 2 (3), Wong 2 (4), DeJong 2 (2), Bader (1), Donaldson (3). S_Wong.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Fowler, Flaherty); Atlanta 4 (Markakis, Freeman, Donaldson). RISP_St. Louis 8 for 17; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Goldschmidt. GIDP_Ozuna.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Freeman).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, W, 1-1 6 4 1 1 1 8 104 2.77 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Brebbia 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Cabrera 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 1-1 1-3 3 7 6 3 0 23 7.36 Fried 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 2 37 9.00 Jackson 2-3 2 2 1 1 2 31 10.13 Tomlin 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.00 Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 0.00 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Teheran 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Fried 3-3, Tomlin 3-0. IBB_off Foltynewicz (DeJong). HBP_Jackson (Ozuna), Flaherty (Acuña Jr.). WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Jim Wolf; Left, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:17. A_43,122 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.