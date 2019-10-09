St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

St. Louis Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 13 11 12 Totals 33 1 6 1 Fowler cf-rf 5 2 1 2 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 2 2 2 Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 0 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1 Ozuna lf 4 2 1 1 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 Molina c 5 1 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 0 1 0 1 McCann c 3 0 1 0 Bader cf 4 0 1 1 Flowers ph 1 0 1 0 Edman rf-3b 5 2 2 2 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 1 2 2 Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0 Flaherty p 3 1 0 1 Fried p 0 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 Arozarena ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 O’Day p 0 0 0 0 Teheran p 0 0 0 0

St. Louis 1012 000 000 — 13 Atlanta 000 100 000 — 1

E_Freeman (1), Albies (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Edman (3), Fowler (1), Wong (3), DeJong (1), Freeman (1). 3B_Edman (1). HR_Donaldson (1). S_Wong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Flaherty W,1-1 6 4 1 1 1 8 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brebbia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cabrera 1 1 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Foltynewicz L,1-1 1-3 3 7 6 3 0 Fried 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 2 Jackson 2-3 2 2 1 1 2 Tomlin 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 3 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 2 Teheran 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Jackson (Ozuna), Flaherty (Acuña Jr.). WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Jim Wolf; Left, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:17. A_43,122 (41,149).

