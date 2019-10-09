St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|13
|11
|12
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Fowler cf-rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Flowers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Edman rf-3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Foltynewicz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flaherty p
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|1012
|000
|000
|—
|13
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Freeman (1), Albies (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Edman (3), Fowler (1), Wong (3), DeJong (1), Freeman (1). 3B_Edman (1). HR_Donaldson (1). S_Wong (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty W,1-1
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Gallegos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz L,1-1
|
|1-3
|3
|7
|6
|3
|0
|Fried
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Tomlin
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newcomb
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Teheran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Jackson (Ozuna), Flaherty (Acuña Jr.). WP_Fried.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Jim Wolf; Left, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:17. A_43,122 (41,149).
