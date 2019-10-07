St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 8 4 6 10 Acuña Jr. cf 5 0 4 0 0 0 .500 Albies 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .250 Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .133 Markakis lf-rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .176 Joyce rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Day p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Cervelli ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 1-Fried pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hechavarría ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Teheran p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCann c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .154 Swanson ss 3 2 2 0 1 1 .500 Keuchel p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Duvall lf 3 1 0 1 0 2 .429

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 9 5 3 11 Fowler cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Wong 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .176 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .438 Ozuna lf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .471 Molina c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .188 Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Edman rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .286 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Arozarena ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Wieters ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mikolas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000

Atlanta 001 030 000 0_4 8 1 St. Louis 200 100 010 1_5 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for O’Day in the 6th. b-flied out for Newcomb in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 7th. d-flied out for C.Martínez in the 9th. e-lined out for Greene in the 10th.

1-ran for Cervelli in the 6th.

E_Markakis (1), Carpenter (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Swanson (3), Acuña Jr. (3), Edman (2), Goldschmidt 2 (4), Wong (2). 3B_Acuña Jr. (1). HR_Albies (1), off Hudson; Goldschmidt (2), off Keuchel; Ozuna 2 (2), off Keuchel. RBIs_Albies 3 (3), Duvall (5), Goldschmidt (2), Ozuna 2 (4), Molina 2 (2). SF_Albies, Molina.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Hechavarría, Donaldson); St. Louis 4 (Hudson 2, Ozuna, Fowler). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Freeman, DeJong. GIDP_Markakis, Freeman.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Hudson, Wong, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 67 4.50 Jackson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 29 9.00 O’Day, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Newcomb, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Tomlin, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Greene, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 27 3.38 Teheran, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 6 13.50

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson 4 2-3 5 4 1 2 2 74 1.93 Webb 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.50 Gallegos 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 16 0.00 Brebbia 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Miller 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 12 0.00 Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.00 C.Martínez 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 16.20 Mikolas, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, O’Day 1-0, Gallegos 1-0, Brebbia 3-0, Miller 1-0. IBB_off Miller (Donaldson), off Teheran (Goldschmidt). PB_Molina (0).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Alan Porter.

T_4:06. A_42,203 (45,538).

