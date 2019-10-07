St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|6
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.133
|Markakis lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Cervelli ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|1-Fried pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hechavarría ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Teheran p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCann c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Keuchel p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.429
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|3
|11
|
|Fowler cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.438
|Ozuna lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.471
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.188
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Edman rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Hudson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Arozarena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Wieters ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mikolas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Atlanta
|001
|030
|000
|0_4
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|200
|100
|010
|1_5
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for O’Day in the 6th. b-flied out for Newcomb in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 7th. d-flied out for C.Martínez in the 9th. e-lined out for Greene in the 10th.
1-ran for Cervelli in the 6th.
E_Markakis (1), Carpenter (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Swanson (3), Acuña Jr. (3), Edman (2), Goldschmidt 2 (4), Wong (2). 3B_Acuña Jr. (1). HR_Albies (1), off Hudson; Goldschmidt (2), off Keuchel; Ozuna 2 (2), off Keuchel. RBIs_Albies 3 (3), Duvall (5), Goldschmidt (2), Ozuna 2 (4), Molina 2 (2). SF_Albies, Molina.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Hechavarría, Donaldson); St. Louis 4 (Hudson 2, Ozuna, Fowler). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Freeman, DeJong. GIDP_Markakis, Freeman.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Hudson, Wong, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|67
|4.50
|Jackson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|9.00
|O’Day, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Newcomb, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Tomlin, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Greene, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|27
|3.38
|Teheran, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|13.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|74
|1.93
|Webb
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.50
|Gallegos
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|0.00
|Brebbia
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Miller
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|12
|0.00
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
|C.Martínez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16.20
|Mikolas, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, O’Day 1-0, Gallegos 1-0, Brebbia 3-0, Miller 1-0. IBB_off Miller (Donaldson), off Teheran (Goldschmidt). PB_Molina (0).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Alan Porter.
T_4:06. A_42,203 (45,538).
