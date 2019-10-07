Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4

October 7, 2019 7:26 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 8 4 6 10
Acuña Jr. cf 5 0 4 0 0 0 .500
Albies 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .250
Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .133
Markakis lf-rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .176
Joyce rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
O’Day p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Cervelli ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
1-Fried pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hechavarría ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Teheran p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCann c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Swanson ss 3 2 2 0 1 1 .500
Keuchel p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Duvall lf 3 1 0 1 0 2 .429
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 9 5 3 11
Fowler cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .059
Wong 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .176
Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .438
Ozuna lf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .471
Molina c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .188
Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Edman rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .286
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Arozarena ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Wieters ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mikolas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Atlanta 001 030 000 0_4 8 1
St. Louis 200 100 010 1_5 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for O’Day in the 6th. b-flied out for Newcomb in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 7th. d-flied out for C.Martínez in the 9th. e-lined out for Greene in the 10th.

1-ran for Cervelli in the 6th.

E_Markakis (1), Carpenter (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Swanson (3), Acuña Jr. (3), Edman (2), Goldschmidt 2 (4), Wong (2). 3B_Acuña Jr. (1). HR_Albies (1), off Hudson; Goldschmidt (2), off Keuchel; Ozuna 2 (2), off Keuchel. RBIs_Albies 3 (3), Duvall (5), Goldschmidt (2), Ozuna 2 (4), Molina 2 (2). SF_Albies, Molina.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Hechavarría, Donaldson); St. Louis 4 (Hudson 2, Ozuna, Fowler). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Freeman, DeJong. GIDP_Markakis, Freeman.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Hudson, Wong, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 67 4.50
Jackson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 29 9.00
O’Day, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Newcomb, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Tomlin, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Greene, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 27 3.38
Teheran, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 6 13.50
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson 4 2-3 5 4 1 2 2 74 1.93
Webb 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.50
Gallegos 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 16 0.00
Brebbia 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Miller 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 12 0.00
Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.00
C.Martínez 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 16.20
Mikolas, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, O’Day 1-0, Gallegos 1-0, Brebbia 3-0, Miller 1-0. IBB_off Miller (Donaldson), off Teheran (Goldschmidt). PB_Molina (0).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Alan Porter.

T_4:06. A_42,203 (45,538).

