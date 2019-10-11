Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Louis will host Washington in the opening game of the NLCS

October 11, 2019 3:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 1.80 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will host Washington in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Advertisement

The Cardinals are 50-31 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.83. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.75 ERA.

The Nationals have gone 43-38 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .338 is second in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the club with an OBP of .404.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 62 extra base hits and is batting .232. Tommy Edman is 18-for-43 with two doubles, three triples, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 174 hits and has 126 RBIs. Trea Turner is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Victor Robles: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign