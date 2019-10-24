Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stallone in DAZN’s corner for film on Ruiz’s upset of Joshua

October 24, 2019 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DAZN is teaming with Sylvester Stallone’s production company on a documentary about Anthony Ruiz’s upset of Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight title.

Ruiz scored one of the biggest upsets in decades when he stopped Joshua in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1. Stallone says in a statement that Ruiz is a real-life Rocky and the upset was his script from the upcoming “Rocky” series.

The film, “One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz,” will be retold by those who were at fight and is the first original documentary from the streaming service. It will premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 and be released on DAZN the next day.

The release will come less than three weeks before the Joshua-Ruiz rematch on Dec. 7 in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead