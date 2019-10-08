Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Standardbred Poll

October 8, 2019 12:33 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 7, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Shartin N (19) 6pm 16 14-1-0 328 1
2. Greenshoe (14) 3tc 12 10-2-0 317 2
3. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 15 11-4-0 274 3
4. Lather Up 4ph 12 8-1-1 161 4
5. Southwind Ozzi 3pc 12 9-2-0 136 5
6. Atlanta 4tm 11 7-3-0 128 6
7. Real Cool Sam 2tg 9 9-0-0 125 7
8. Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 15 10-2-3 112 10
9. Tall Dark Stranger (1) 2pc 7 7-0-0 92 9
10. Manchego (1) 4tm 13 5-0-0 78

ALSO: McWicked 30, Elver Hanover 21, Captain Crunch 17, Gimpanzee 16, Forbidden Trade 15, When Dovescry 12, Century Farroh 10, Caviart Ally 8, Six Pack 8, Alicorn 7, Hypnotic AM 7, Lyons Sentinel 7, Green Manalishi S 4, Guardian Angel AS 4, Capt Midnight 3, Rich And Miserable 3, Denali Seelster 1, Tall Drink Hanover 1.

