NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 7, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Shartin N (19)
|6pm
|16
|14-1-0
|328
|1
|2. Greenshoe (14)
|3tc
|12
|10-2-0
|317
|2
|3. Bettor’s Wish
|3pc
|15
|11-4-0
|274
|3
|4. Lather Up
|4ph
|12
|8-1-1
|161
|4
|5. Southwind Ozzi
|3pc
|12
|9-2-0
|136
|5
|6. Atlanta
|4tm
|11
|7-3-0
|128
|6
|7. Real Cool Sam
|2tg
|9
|9-0-0
|125
|7
|8. Warrawee Ubeaut
|3pf
|15
|10-2-3
|112
|10
|9. Tall Dark Stranger (1)
|2pc
|7
|7-0-0
|92
|9
|10. Manchego (1)
|4tm
|13
|5-0-0
|78
|—
ALSO: McWicked 30, Elver Hanover 21, Captain Crunch 17, Gimpanzee 16, Forbidden Trade 15, When Dovescry 12, Century Farroh 10, Caviart Ally 8, Six Pack 8, Alicorn 7, Hypnotic AM 7, Lyons Sentinel 7, Green Manalishi S 4, Guardian Angel AS 4, Capt Midnight 3, Rich And Miserable 3, Denali Seelster 1, Tall Drink Hanover 1.
