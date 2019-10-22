Listen Live Sports

October 22, 2019 12:53 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Oct. 21, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Shartin N (19) 6pm 16 14-1-0 327 1
2. Greenshoe (13) 3tc 12 10-2-0 317 2
3. Bettor’s Wish (2) 3pc 16 12-4-0 283 3
4. Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 16 11-2-3 141 7
5. Real Cool Sam 2tg 9 9-0-0 140 4
6. Southwind Ozzi 3pc 13 9-3-0 123 5
7. Lather Up 4ph 12 8-1-1 104 6
8. McWicked 8ph 15 6-3-3 95 9
9. Atlanta 4tm 12 7-3-0 83 10
10. Manchego (1) 4tm 14 6-0-0 81 NR

Also: Tall Dark Stranger 79; Forbidden Trade 31; Lyons Sentinel 18; Captain Crunch 16; Elver Hanover 13; Gimpanzee 11; Hypnotic AM, Papi Rob Hanover 8; Century Farroh, Dancin Lou 7; Alicorn, Guardian Angel AS, Millies Possesion 6; When Dovescry 4; Caviart Ally, Rich And Miserable 3; The Ice Dutchess 2; Priceless, Sister Sledge, Tall Drink Hanover 1.

