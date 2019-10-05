Listen Live Sports

Stanley throws for 4TDs and FAMU beats NC Central 28-21

October 5, 2019 6:45 pm
 
TALAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Stanley’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Smith with 32 seconds remaining was his fourth TD toss of the day and Florida A&M beat North Carolina Central 28-21 on Saturday.

Florida A&M (4-1, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic) built a 14-0 lead and never trailed.

The Eagles (2-4, 1-1) tied it at 21 when Davius Richard completed a 16-yard TD pass to Tyler Barnes which wrapped up a seven-play, 77-yard drive.

Stanley threw for 306 yards and Smith caught nine of Stanley’s 22 completions for 129 yards and two scores. Florida A&M outgained the Eagles 396-316.

Richard — who had a hand in all NC Central’s touchdowns — threw for 220 yards and a pair of scores and ran for another.

Combined, the two teams were whistled 28 times for 253 yards in penalties.

