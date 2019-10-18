Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Stanton returns to Yanks lineup as DH in Game 5 of ALCS

October 18, 2019 3:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton returned to the New York Yankees for Game 5 of the AL Championship Series after missing three straight games with a strained right quadriceps.

Stanton was set to start at designated hitter and bat fourth against Houston’s Justin Verlander on Friday night. The Yankees lost all three games in Stanton’s absence, falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Limited by injuries to 18 games during the regular season, Stanton homered in the series opener.

Edwin Encarnación, who had been the DH, moved to the bench.

First baseman DJ LeMahieu led off, followed by right fielder Aaron Judge, second baseman Gleyber Torres, Stanton, center fielder Aaron Hicks, catcher Gary Sánchez, shortstop Didi Gregorius, third baseman Gio Urshela and left fielder Brett Gardner. James Paxton is on the mound.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

