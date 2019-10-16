Stars-Blue Jackets Sum

Dallas 1 0 1—2 Columbus 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Columbus, Werenski 2 (Jones, Nyquist), 7:42. 2, Columbus, Wennberg 1, 15:01. 3, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Radulov, Fedun), 18:08.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Milano 1 (Nash, Lilja), 9:07. 5, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Seguin, Radulov), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 16-5-11_32. Columbus 11-10-14_35.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 1-4-1 (35 shots-32 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-2-0 (32-30).

A_14,683 (18,500). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Mach.

