Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Blue Jackets Sum

October 16, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 1 0 1—2
Columbus 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Columbus, Werenski 2 (Nyquist, Jones), 7:42. 2, Columbus, Wennberg 1, 15:01. 3, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Radulov, Fedun), 18:08.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Milano 1 (Nash, Lilja), 9:07. 5, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Radulov, Seguin), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 16-5-11_32. Columbus 11-10-14_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 1-4-1 (35 shots-32 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-2-0 (32-30).

A_14,683 (18,500). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico