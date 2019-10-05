Stars-Blues Sum

Dallas 1 1 0—2 St. Louis 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Perron 1 (Parayko, Blais), 1:21. 2, Dallas, Janmark 1 (Lindell), 11:04 (sh).

Second Period_3, Dallas, Heiskanen 1, 13:12.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Schenn 1 (Tarasenko, Schwartz), 4:27. 5, St. Louis, Blais 2 (O’Reilly, Gunnarsson), 10:25.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-10-10_30. St. Louis 15-3-12_30.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 0-2-0 (30 shots-27 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 1-0-1 (30-28).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Tony Sericolo.

