Stars-Capitals Sum

Dallas 0 1 2 1—4 Washington 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 1 (Siegenthaler), 4:49.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Oleksiak), 1:59. 3, Washington, Carlson 1 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 15:55.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Radulov 1 (Benn, Lindell), 7:53. 5, Dallas, Caamano 1 (Seguin, Cogliano), 12:03. 6, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Wilson, Carlson), 19:29.

Overtime_7, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Radulov), 0:43.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Dallas 5-6-12-3_26. Washington 14-13-5_32.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 1-2-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 1-0-2 (26-22).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:35.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.