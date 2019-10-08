Listen Live Sports

...

Stars-Capitals Sums

October 8, 2019 9:49 pm
 
Dallas 0 1 2 1—4
Washington 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 1 (Siegenthaler), 4:49. Penalties_Eller, WSH, (tripping), 7:16; Lindell, DAL, (roughing), 14:48.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Oleksiak), 1:59. 3, Washington, Carlson 1 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 15:55. Penalties_Dowling, DAL, (roughing), 10:14; Klingberg, DAL, (tripping), 18:27.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Radulov 1 (Benn, Lindell), 7:53. 5, Dallas, Caamano 1 (Seguin, Cogliano), 12:03. 6, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Wilson, Carlson), 19:29. Penalties_Siegenthaler, WSH, (hooking), 1:30; Hathaway, WSH, (holding), 13:21; Klingberg, DAL, (holding), 14:03; Seguin, DAL, (holding), 14:27; Kuznetsov, WSH, (interference), 16:07.

Overtime_7, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Radulov), 0:43. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 5-6-12-3_26. Washington 14-13-5_32.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 1-2-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 1-0-2 (26-22).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:35.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, James Tobias.

