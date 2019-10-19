Stars-Flyers Sum

Dallas 2 0 2—4 Philadelphia 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 2 (Giroux, Konecny), 0:43. 2, Dallas, Hintz 6 (Perry, Benn), 7:00. 3, Dallas, Lindell 1 (Gurianov, Perry), 13:48 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Perry 1 (Hintz), 1:24. 5, Dallas, Heiskanen 3 (Seguin), 18:05.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-1-4_16. Philadelphia 12-9-18_39.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 2-4-1 (39 shots-38 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 2-2-1 (15-12).

A_18,003 (19,543). T_2:28.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Ryan Galloway.

