Stars-Penguins Sum

Dallas 0 1 1—2 Pittsburgh 0 1 3—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 5 (Benn, Klingberg), 5:10. 2, Pittsburgh, McCann 3 (Hornqvist, Pettersson), 17:36.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Letang 3 (Simon), 6:34. 4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 4 (Kahun, Dumoulin), 10:20. 5, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Heiskanen), 12:01. 6, Pittsburgh, Letang 4 (Guentzel, Hornqvist), 19:38.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 5-11-8_24. Pittsburgh 10-16-7_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 0-3-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 5-2-0 (24-22).

A_18,482 (18,387). T_2:23.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Travis Toomey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.