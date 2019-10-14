Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Stars-Sabres Sums

October 14, 2019
 
Dallas 0 0 0—0
Buffalo 0 2 2—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Klingberg, DAL, (hooking), 10:26; Jokiharju, BUF, (hooking), 15:32.

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 5 (Eichel, Dahlin), 6:27 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Reinhart 3 (Olofsson, Eichel), 17:56. Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Caamano (delay of game), 5:05; Olofsson, BUF, (interference), 10:36.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Skinner 4 (Jokiharju, Sobotka), 4:20. 4, Buffalo, Johansson 3 (McCabe, Ristolainen), 6:02. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 5-8-12_25. Buffalo 6-13-3_22.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 1-3-1 (22 shots-18 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 4-0-0 (25-25).

A_16,595 (19,070). T_2:18.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brad Kovachik.

