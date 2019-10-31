Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steelers LB Chickillo taken off exempt list

October 31, 2019 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is back at practice after being taken off the commissioner’s exempt list.

The league made the move on Thursday, one day after misdemeanor chargers were withdrawn against Chickillo stemming from an incident with his girlfriend at a western Pennsylvania resort earlier this month.

Police said the couple got into an argument over table games at Lady Luck Casino on Oct. 20 that later became physical in their hotel room. Chickillo was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. The league placed him on the exempt list last week, allowing him to visit the team’s facility but barring him from practicing or playing in a game.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said Wednesday that the woman no longer wanted to pursue charges.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union