Steelers QB Mason Rudolph remains in concussion protocol

October 8, 2019 12:48 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says quarterback Mason Rudolph “appears to be doing fine” but remains in the concussion protocol following an illegal hit by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas.

Rudolph left last weekend’s overtime loss to Baltimore in the third quarter after Thomas hit Rudolph in the chin with his helmet. Rudolph was knocked unconscious on the play but was able to slowly make his way off the field. Tomlin made it a point to say Rudolph was cleared by medical personnel to walk off under his own power and the fact the medical cart malfunctioned didn’t play a factor in the decision.

Rudolph went to a hospital for evaluation before being cleared to go home. Rudolph was at the team’s facility on Monday, but Tomlin declined to give a timetable on Rudolph’s potential availability for Sunday’s visit to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.

Rookie undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges will start at quarterback if Rudolph is unable to play.

The Steelers will be without running back Jaylen Samuels for about a month. Samuels underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

