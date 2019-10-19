Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Storey leads Western Kentucky over Charlotte 30-14

October 19, 2019 8:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ty Storey passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns and Western Kentucky scored the final 16 points to pull away from Charlotte 30-14 on Saturday.

Lucky Jackson caught five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers (5-2, 4-0 Conference USA).

Cory Munson kicked field goals of 45, 32 and 48 yards to help Western Kentucky build a 23-14 lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter. Story connected with Jackson for an 8-yard TD pass to cap the scoring with 8 seconds left in the third.

The teams scored touchdowns on four of the first five possessions of the game with Chris Reynolds’ 47-yard pass to Benny LeMay making it 14-all for the 49ers (2-5, 0-3) with 9 minutes left in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Reynolds passed for 200 yards, a touchdown and an interception, the only turnover in the game.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska