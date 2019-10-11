Struggling Falcons won’t have CB Trufant (toe) vs Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting cornerback Desmond Trufant and punter Matt Wile for Sunday’s game at Arizona.

Both players were ruled out Friday, along with second-string cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

Trufant is slowed by a toe injury, Wile is sidelined by an ailing right quad, and Wreh-Wilson can’t go because of an injured groin.

The loss of Wile will force the Falcons (1-4) to switch to their third punter of the season. Matt Bosher is already on injured reserve.

Atlanta is expected to activate Kasey Redfern to handle the punting and kickoff duties. He came in for a tryout Thursday at Arizona State University, where the struggling team practiced this week instead of returning home after an embarrassing 53-32 loss at Houston.

