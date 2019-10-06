Sunday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Michigan Tech 7, Robert Morris 0

Army West Point 3, Union 2

UMass Lowell 3, Ala. Huntsville 2

EXHIBITION

Penn St. 5, Ottawa 0

Advertisement

Waterloo 2, Ferris St. 2, tie

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.