Sunday’s College Hockey Scores

Michigan Tech 7, Robert Morris 0
Army West Point 3, Union 2
UMass Lowell 3, Ala. Huntsville 2
Penn St. 5, Ottawa 0
Waterloo 2, Ferris St. 2, tie
