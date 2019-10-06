Sunday’s Sports Transactions

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Joe Morrow to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL). Placed F Travis Boyd on waivers.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Iowa F Mike Liambas one game for a checking-from-behind incident in an Oct. 4 game against Rockford.

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Fired offensive coordinator Les Koenning. Promoted Brent Dearmon to offensive coordinator.

