Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

October 20, 2019 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Oliver Kylington to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Alan Quine from Stockton.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa D Mike McKee two games.

Advertisement
COLLEGE

CONFERENCE USA — Fined FAU football coach Lane Kiffin $5,000 and reprimanded him for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska