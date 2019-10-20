Sunday’s Sports Transactions

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Oliver Kylington to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Alan Quine from Stockton.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa D Mike McKee two games.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE USA — Fined FAU football coach Lane Kiffin $5,000 and reprimanded him for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Dismissed junior DB Jamel Cook after his arrest for domestic violence on Oct. 18.

