Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Oliver Kylington to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Alan Quine from Stockton.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).
ECHL — Suspended Tulsa D Mike McKee two games.
CONFERENCE USA — Fined FAU football coach Lane Kiffin $5,000 and reprimanded him for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Dismissed junior DB Jamel Cook after his arrest for domestic violence on Oct. 18.
