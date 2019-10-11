Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suns-Kings, Box

October 11, 2019 12:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       
PHOENIX (88)

C.Johnson 1-5 2-2 5, Saric 3-12 2-2 9, Ayton 5-8 0-0 10, Rubio 2-5 0-0 4, Booker 6-16 4-4 18, Bridges 2-4 0-0 4, Oubre Jr. 0-9 8-10 8, Kaminsky 0-4 2-4 2, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Baynes 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 5-12 4-4 16, Jerome 1-6 2-2 4, Lecque 1-1 4-6 6, Okobo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-86 28-34 88.

SACRAMENTO (105)

Barnes 2-6 2-2 6, Bagley III 4-10 4-4 12, Dedmon 3-5 0-1 7, Fox 6-15 5-6 18, Hield 5-15 2-3 14, Pineiro 0-0 0-0 0, Ariza 2-7 0-0 5, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 5-5 1-2 11, Mika 2-3 0-0 4, Bjelica 0-1 0-0 0, Ferrell 4-8 3-3 14, Bogdanovic 3-9 3-4 12, James 1-3 0-0 2, Guy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 20-25 105.

Phoenix 16 21 33 18— 88
Sacramento 29 22 25 29—105

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-33 (Carter 2-4, Booker 2-6, C.Johnson 1-3, Saric 1-5, Bridges 0-2, Rubio 0-2, Jerome 0-3, Kaminsky 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-5), Sacramento 11-31 (Bogdanovic 3-4, Ferrell 3-4, Hield 2-5, Dedmon 1-3, Fox 1-4, Ariza 1-6, Guy 0-1, Bjelica 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Booker 7), Sacramento 59 (Bagley III 13). Assists_Phoenix 16 (Jerome 4), Sacramento 20 (Fox 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 24, Sacramento 35. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_15,385 (17,608).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign