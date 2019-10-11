Suns-Kings, Box

PHOENIX (88)

C.Johnson 1-5 2-2 5, Saric 3-12 2-2 9, Ayton 5-8 0-0 10, Rubio 2-5 0-0 4, Booker 6-16 4-4 18, Bridges 2-4 0-0 4, Oubre Jr. 0-9 8-10 8, Kaminsky 0-4 2-4 2, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Baynes 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 5-12 4-4 16, Jerome 1-6 2-2 4, Lecque 1-1 4-6 6, Okobo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-86 28-34 88.

SACRAMENTO (105)

Barnes 2-6 2-2 6, Bagley III 4-10 4-4 12, Dedmon 3-5 0-1 7, Fox 6-15 5-6 18, Hield 5-15 2-3 14, Pineiro 0-0 0-0 0, Ariza 2-7 0-0 5, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 5-5 1-2 11, Mika 2-3 0-0 4, Bjelica 0-1 0-0 0, Ferrell 4-8 3-3 14, Bogdanovic 3-9 3-4 12, James 1-3 0-0 2, Guy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 20-25 105.

Phoenix 16 21 33 18— 88 Sacramento 29 22 25 29—105

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-33 (Carter 2-4, Booker 2-6, C.Johnson 1-3, Saric 1-5, Bridges 0-2, Rubio 0-2, Jerome 0-3, Kaminsky 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-5), Sacramento 11-31 (Bogdanovic 3-4, Ferrell 3-4, Hield 2-5, Dedmon 1-3, Fox 1-4, Ariza 1-6, Guy 0-1, Bjelica 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Booker 7), Sacramento 59 (Bagley III 13). Assists_Phoenix 16 (Jerome 4), Sacramento 20 (Fox 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 24, Sacramento 35. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_15,385 (17,608).

