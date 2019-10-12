Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Suns-Trail Blazers, Box

October 12, 2019 10:28 pm
 
PHOENIX (134)

Bridges 5-7 1-2 13, Saric 5-8 0-0 13, Baynes 5-9 2-2 14, Carter 1-5 0-0 3, Oubre Jr. 5-11 6-6 19, C.Johnson 6-9 2-2 18, Kaminsky 5-13 2-2 16, Diallo 2-6 3-4 7, Lecque 1-1 1-1 3, Jerome 3-8 1-2 8, Okobo 0-0 0-0 0, T.Johnson 6-9 2-2 18, Odiase 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Harper 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 44-87 22-25 134.

PORTLAND (118)

Bazemore 3-4 0-2 8, Tolliver 0-1 2-2 2, Whiteside 5-5 2-2 12, Lillard 5-10 6-7 18, McCollum 10-17 3-6 27, Hoard 0-1 1-2 1, Hezonja 3-7 0-1 6, Labissiere 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 5-11 6-7 16, Brown 0-0 1-4 1, Perrantes 0-0 0-0 0, Caupain 0-1 1-2 1, Simons 5-11 0-0 13, Trent Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Blevins 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 42-79 23-36 118.

Phoenix 32 33 38 31—134
Portland 33 25 31 29—118

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 24-45 (T.Johnson 4-6, C.Johnson 4-6, Kaminsky 4-7, Saric 3-3, Oubre Jr. 3-5, Bridges 2-4, Baynes 2-5, Carter 1-3, Jerome 1-4, Owens 0-1, Diallo 0-1), Portland 11-29 (McCollum 4-7, Simons 3-4, Bazemore 2-3, Lillard 2-6, Caupain 0-1, Tolliver 0-1, Trent Jr. 0-1, Collins 0-3, Hezonja 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Saric 8), Portland 41 (Labissiere 8). Assists_Phoenix 29 (Kaminsky 8), Portland 26 (Collins, Hezonja 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 30, Portland 21. A_18,468 (19,393).

