Suspect arrested in death of ex-Texas Tech star Andre Emmett

October 21, 2019 1:03 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say one man has been arrested and a second suspect was being sought in last month’s slaying of former NBA and Texas Tech standout Andre Emmett.

WFAA-TV reports 32-year-old Keith Johnson was being held Monday on a capital murder charge with bond set at $500,000. Online Dallas County jail records didn’t immediately list an attorney representing Johnson, who was booked Friday.

Investigators say Johnson and a second suspect allegedly shot Emmett during a Sept. 23 robbery attempt. Police say 37-year-old Emmett was sitting in his vehicle outside his residence when two men approached and he was fatally shot while trying to flee.

Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with the Red Raiders. After college, Emmett played one season each with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets.

