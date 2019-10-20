Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tackles, WRs active for Cowboys vs Eagles despite injuries

October 20, 2019 6:56 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys will have both offensive tackles and two of their top three receivers for a key NFC East meeting with Philadelphia after all four were questionable with injuries.

Six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is active against the Eagles on Sunday night after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Right tackle La’el Collins is back after missing last week’s loss to the previously winless New York Jets with a knee injury.

No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, who caught the winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Eagles to help Dallas win the division title last season, is active after leaving early against the Jets with a thigh injury that he thought had improved enough for him to play.

Dallas slot receiver Randall Cobb also is active after sitting against the Jets with a back injury. Cornerback Byron Jones, slowed by a hamstring injury, is active as well. Cornerback Anthony Brown, also battling a hamstring issue, had already been ruled out.

Philadelphia cornerback Ronald Darby is returning after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Several other key players for the Eagles had already been ruled out, including left tackle Jason Peters. The nine-time Pro Bowler injured a knee in last week’s loss to Minnesota. Rookie Andre Dillard will make his first start in Peters’ place.

Five other Eagles also had already been declared out: receiver DeSean Jackson (abdominal injury), linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps).

Offensive lineman Nate Herbig is the other inactive player for Philadelphia.

The other inactive players for the Cowboys are receiver Devin Smith, linebacker Luke Gifford, offensive linemen Adam Redmond and Brandon Knight and defensive linemen Justin Hamilton and Dorance Armstrong.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

